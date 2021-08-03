WLET - Kenneth R. Ostberg

Who has opted out

It seems to me the 93 million eligible but unvaccinated Americans fall into two groups. There are those, supported by Fox News and several Southern governors, who claim individual rights. Frankly, what they are saying is that they have the right to infect their parents, spouses, children, co-workers and friends and, if they lack health insurance, they have the right to send medical bills to the rest of us. This "right" equates to them saying they have the right to drive 60 mph in the wrong direction on a one-way street and if anybody is hurt, it's not their fault because they were exercising their rights.

The second group is those who believe the nonsense spread on some social media about the vaccines making one sterile, autistic or any number of other things and complaining the vaccines are experimental and not to be trusted. Haven't they seen that 100 million of their fellow citizens have received the vaccines without negative consequences? Haven't they read about the 610,000 deaths that have occurred among the unvaccinated? Don't they understand the odds are strongly in favor of the vaccinated?