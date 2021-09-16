WLET - Kenneth R. Ostberg

Boosters

Because I’m over 75 I was in the second group eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. I received my first shot on Jan. 7 and my second on Feb. 4. Since then I have been following the course of the pandemic pretty carefully, as well as the miserably low vaccination rates in Forsyth County and the country as a whole. I have also tracked worldwide activities because this is a worldwide event and we cannot isolate ourselves.

I received a booster on Aug. 4, six months after my second shot. At least 10 friends have as well. Why? Because, while I’m otherwise healthy, my immune system isn’t as robust as when I was 20 or 40. Also, I believe in science and the Israelis, Germans, British, French, Singaporeans and others are, based on science, recommending boosters to their citizens and these nations have good scientists.

I’ve lost confidence in our FDA and CDC on this issue. The silence is deafening and recommendations too contradictory and still nearly half of Forsyth remains unvaccinated.