WLET - Kenneth R. Stockton - SUNDAY

It's our money now

People who somehow still support outgoing President Trump’s economic savvy tend to forget or ignore that the 2017 tax cut he and Republicans bragged about passing actually increased the deficit to almost $1 trillion.

I can make my budget look great if I’m allowed to borrow against the future and count it as income.

As I write — I realize this could change at any moment — Trump is now saying that Americans should be receiving $1,200 from Congress rather than the $600 pittance on which Congress settled, which is an insult. It’s also further proof that Republicans love rich people but hardly realize that the poor and middle class even exist.

Until the pandemic ends, American adults should be receiving at least $1,200 a week — money that would largely go straight back to the rich people who collect for the goods and services on which we rely.

When they’re campaigning, Republicans might tell us, “It’s your money to start with.” But it’s our money now — it just doesn’t seem to matter when we need it to survive and shield ourselves from the effects of the pandemic.

Kenneth R. Stockton

Winston-Salem