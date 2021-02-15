WLET - Kent Morgan

Trump's responsibility

On Jan. 6, for the first time since 1797, we did not have a peaceful transfer of power. We were warned this would happen. Many times, former President Trump failed to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

What happened on Jan. 6 was an attempt to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States. And a police officer was killed defending the U.S. Capitol.

Who was responsible for this insurrection? Trump, aided by the Republican Party.

Why are they responsible? Trump and the Republican Party lied to the American public, claiming the election was fraudulent. They never provided any proof.

Attorney General William Barr and the U.S. Justice Department was unable to find any fraud in the election. Barr publicly stated that this election was not stolen. But Trump's lies continued as did the silence of the Republican Party.

Under Trump, the Republican Party has become a party that no longer believes in democracy. One-hundred forty-six Republicans voted against counting the votes of the Electoral College.

History will not forget this attempted coup of Trump and his Republican accomplices in the House and Senate.