WLET - Kevin Fields - FRIDAY

They don't represent me

Add me, I guess. I’m not impressed with the April 28 letter “No one is impressed.”

I’d like to point out that none of the bomb-throwing Republican legislators the letter writer condemned were elected in North Carolina. Our senators are Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and they have served us well. Neither of them has said anything to support white supremacy or the Jan. 6 insurrection. They’ve both worked on bipartisan causes. Why don’t I see letters praising them?

Liberal critics have to go out of our state to find a Republican to complain about.

I watch Fox News, but I also watch CNN and NBC. I read the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. I don’t support the Confederacy and I don’t care if Confederate statues are removed, though I think it’s much ado about nothing.

When I go out, almost everyone I see is wearing a mask, including, I assume, conservatives.