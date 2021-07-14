WLET - Kevin Fields - THURSDAY

Evenly split

This talk about eliminating the filibuster to pass the Biden agenda is just more evidence that the American people don’t want what President Biden is pushing.

The U.S. Senate is evenly split and the U.S. House is not far from being even. There’s no clear mandate for the “extras” Biden wants. But he could pass a bipartisan infrastructure deal tomorrow if he limited it to what everyone in the nation, Democrats and Republicans, see we need.

It concerns me that the American people are so divided. But the way to heal that division is to act on the things we agree on, not keep pushing for one extreme or the other.

If Biden doesn’t understand that, he doesn’t deserve to be president.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem