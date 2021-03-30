WLET - Kevin Fields - WEDNESDAY

I’m a Republican, but I oppose the bill the Republicans in the N.C. House are pushing to circumvent the emergency powers given to the governor (“Lawmakers back bills aimed at limiting executive powers,” March 29). These powers should not be meted out according to whether the governor is a Republican or a Democrat. And they shouldn’t be revoked because Republicans are unhappy with Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID restrictions. Many other states have done much worse than we did. I don’t agree with everything Cooper’s ever done, but he’s been conscientious about tackling the virus and I don’t like my legislators attacking him for it.