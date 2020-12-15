WLET - Kevin Fields - WEDNESDAY

All violence is wrong

Your Dec. 15 editorial, “Violence is not welcome,” is correct enough, except that it downplays the violence committed by the extreme left.

Destruction of property, as has occurred in Portland, Ore., Raleigh, Greensboro and other cities, is still violence. It steals the labor of hard-working individuals. And destruction caused by supporters of the antifa creed, like on the federal courthouse in Portland, has often been committed as a protest to the rule of law.

Not only that, but leftists have attacked politicians and Trump supporters who are guilty of no crime but believing differently. They have also injured law officers.

This left-wing violence should not be overlooked or downplayed.

Violence in any form is wrong. We should get the politics out of it and condemn all such acts no matter where they originate.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem