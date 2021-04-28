WLET - Kevin Fields

They don't represent me
Add me, I guess. I’m not impressed with the April 28 letter “No one is impressed.”
I’d like to point out that none of the bomb-throwing Republican legislators the letter writer condemned were elected in North Carolina. Our senators are Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, and they have served us well. Neither of them has said anything to support white supremacy or the Jan. 6 insurrection. They’ve both worked on bipartisan causes. Why don’t I see letters praising them?
Liberal critics have to go out of our state to find a Republican to complain about.
I watch Fox News, but I also watch CNN and NBC. I read the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. I don’t support the Confederacy and I don’t care if Confederate statues are removed, though I think it’s much ado about nothing.
When I go out, almost everyone I see is wearing a mask, including, I assume, conservatives.
I get tired of all the letters complaining about Republicans. The Democrats have a few bomb-throwers, too (and I guess I’d better point out that I’m using that term metaphorically so no one takes it the wrong way), but they don’t represent everyone in the party. Sen. Ted Cruz does not represent me or anyone I know. Tucker Carlson does not represent me or anyone I know. I still think that Ronald Reagan was the best president we’ve had in the modern era.