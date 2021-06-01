WLET - Kevin Fields

A serious matter

Mark it down as another thing I don’t “get.”

I don’t believe in little green aliens, but I’ve always thought that UFOs were a serious matter. Despite the letter writer’s perception, there’s nothing “fun” about them (“UFO fun,” June 1). Maybe science fiction is fun. Maybe “ET” is fun. But here are aircraft, often above U.S. military facilities, often of monumental size, that seem to possess advanced technology and nobody knows what they are, not even branches of military intelligence.

Most advanced countries take them seriously, but not the U.S. Here, if a Navy pilot reports seeing something, he or she could be risking his or her career. Giving approval to that kind of culture, where one has to deny what one sees, is extremely dangerous to our national security.

I’m anxious to read the Pentagon’s report and I hope you’ll report on it.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem