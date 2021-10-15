WLET - Kevin Fields

Start at home

Following the sixth gun confiscated from a high-school student (“Another gun confiscated from Reynolds High student,” Oct. 15), it’s about time for another scolding Journal editorial about how this is “everyone’s responsibility.”

But the truth is that it’s the parents’ responsibility, primarily and foremost. They’re the ones who should be involved with their children, teaching them how to be successful in the world without joining gangs, using drugs and stealing guns. Too many have either abandoned or neglected their children, leaving them to fend for themselves and learn from troublemakers. That’s not my responsibility. I didn’t make those choices for them.

It’s only “everyone’s responsibility” in the sense that we pay taxes to social workers and school officials who have to work as stop-gap measures. We pay taxes to police who have to respond when everything else fails.

I don’t mind paying taxes for such help, if it actually makes a difference. But we’ve seen generations lost to crime and violence and prisons while the parents continue to abandon their own responsibilities. When will that change? How will that change?

I’m waiting to hear.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem