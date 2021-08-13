WLET - Kevin Fields

Biden's big plan

Is this President Joe Biden’s big Afghanistan plan – to leave the country at the mercy of the Taliban – the allies and supporters of those who were responsible for 9/11?

I see he’s rushing in troops to help Americans evacuate the country – even while the Taliban is lapping up territory.

In the meantime, Afghanis who helped us are being left at the mercy of these ruthless killers.

This is a shameful episode in our nation’s history. I understand there are no good answers for the country, but this has to be the worst of the worst answers.

These people have no respect for human life – especially female life. They will turn women into virtual slaves, forbidding their freedom and even their right to an education.

Once these murderers have their way with Afghanistan, they’ll use the country as a base for terrorist attacks throughout the Middle East and then turn their eyes to the United States. While they’re in power, none of us are safe.