WLET - Kevin Fields
WLET - Kevin Fields

Biden scrutiny

Where’s the scrutiny of President Joe Biden and his Cabinet for the disastrous pull-out from Afghanistan? Sure, mistakes happen, but if former President Trump were still president, the Journal would be howling for a third impeachment.

Even reliably liberal CNN is criticizing Biden for fumbling the pull-out, leading to Americans being left behind. Say what you will about Trump, if he were in Biden’s position, he’d be sending our troops over right now to take on the Taliban and bring Americans home.

The last thing we need, following Vietnam and the 20th anniversary of 9/11, is another military defeat in front of the whole world.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

