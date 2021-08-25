WLET - Kevin Smith - THURSDAY
A woman died Monday at Pilot Mountain State Park when she fell 90 feet from a climbing route, N.C. park officials said.
Governor signs parental consent vaccine bill into law
A Winston-Salem woman becomes first owner of a Habitat for Humanity home in the Stone Terrace neighborhood
Jeanette Brown of Winston-Salem will be the first owner of a Habitat for Humanity house in the city’s Stone Terrace neighborhood.
Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville.
Many places on this list are suburbs of affluent and diverse metropolitan cities, while others are planned communities or older cities that have undergone revitalization projects.
Greensboro apartment complex sells for $74 million
Winston-Salem Police said two groups in separate cars were driving back and forth along 14th Street and firing their weapons. This was the city's 21st homicide of 2021.
School board in Davidson County likely to address masking as cases and quarantine rise after one week of school
Hundreds of students are in quarantine in Davidson County after one week of school. The school board voted unanimously for optional masking in early August.
Jonathan Brown wins the 150-lap race from the pole on the final night of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he was accused of exchanging gunfire with a police officer following an early-morning traffic st…