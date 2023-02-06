Then what?

This question is directed to all of the news reporting agencies: Why do you report on the gun crimes yet do not provide any follow-up reports on the outcomes, ie. was someone arrested, charged, sent to trial, convicted and sent to prison for the crime(s)?

We the citizens, deserve to know what happens after you report the crimes. If you do not report the outcomes, it appears that our police are not successful at solving these crimes and putting criminals behind bars. Start reporting the outcomes of the crimes reports so that we, the citizens, are assured that our police are putting criminals behind bars.