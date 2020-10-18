WLET - Kiyah Capel

Teenage stress

Stress is one of the worst criminals out here.

Imagine being a teenager in 2020 dealing with stress. You most likely will never understand, living in this generation and decade is the most stressful 24-hour everyday job you could ever have. No matter how hard teenagers try to get adults to understand, they just cannot.

Why is it stressful? Living in the generation is stressful because this society is built on social media, and that everything has to be flawless, or you’re not accepted in society. To be accepted in society you have to be effortlessly beautiful or rich or popular just to be counted as normal.

If you don't come to school with the most trending clothes you get looked at as weird or broke. Imagine not only living as a teenager in 2020, but imagine living in 2020 as a teenager and being an African American female. It does not get any worse than that, and as a black female teenager in 2020, that has stress written all over it. Every day I wake up, I feel a weight on my chest just because of being a teenager.

What happened to all the fun things you’re supposed to experience as a teen? I always thought it was like the movies. Guess I was wrong.

Kiyah Capel

Winston-Salem