WLET - Kristen Spainhour

Humanitarian return

I was very encouraged this last week to hear about the changes President Biden is making to our immigration policies, returning them to humanitarian values. It’s one of the reasons I voted for him.

Under his predecessor, we seemed to be punishing people for trying to save their children from torture and death. It’s not a good way to act, nor does it make the U.S. look good in the eyes of the world, which will be important when we want other nations to cooperate with us.

I'm bracing myself, though, for the inevitable wave of racism that's going to be expressed by people, some of whom call themselves Christians.

I know that some people are sensitive to criticism — when it's directed at them. It's fine to call Mexicans "drug dealers" and "rapists" and talk about how they're carrying diseases, but we'd better not point out the hypocrisy of people who claim to follow Christ while using such dehumanizing language. Is this what's meant by "white fragility"?

I do wonder if Christian ministers are teaching this kind of response from their pulpits.

The God whom, according to the Bible, is “the same yesterday, today and forever” expressed great concern for the “stranger” among us.