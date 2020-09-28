WLET - Kristian Krawford

Hit the ground running

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec has served the citizens of Senate District 31 very well and deserves reelection.

When Sen. Krawiec was first elected, she hit the ground running. She spearheaded a bill that had been languishing for 10 years. This bill was to allow families who have children with autism to get coverage for their autistic children. Insurance companies had been fighting to avoid this coverage. Krawiec learned that state employees and those with Medicaid had this coverage. In other words, families paying for coverage for other families couldn’t even purchase it for their own children.

Joyce took the bull by the horns and never stopped until a bill was passed to cover these children with the services they need. Thanks to her, many children in North Carolina can now get treatment to help them lead productive lives.

I have heard her say that this is one of the most rewarding and satisfying things she has accomplished as a senator. I am proud to support her in the upcoming election.

Kristian Krawford

Kernersville