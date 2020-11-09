WLET - Kristina Hjelm

Thank you, Don Martin

On Oct. 28, you published an article announcing that the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board sent Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin a draft contract for the interim superintendent position (“School board faces slew of issues”). On Nov. 4, a follow-up article detailed Don Martin’s decision to decline the offer (“Martin declines to serve as interim superintendent”). I think Don Martin made a very wise decision declining the offer to accept the interim superintendent position. I feel his decision is the best thing for our schools.

I am just one of the many concerned community members and parents who experienced fear when the news of Don Martin being offered this position for the upcoming year was announced. We cannot deny that the education system is in need of a major makeover. The danger that surrounds “school choice” and possible movements toward the direction of resegregation during his term was enough to scare me as a mother of two elementary school-aged children.

As parents, we have a huge concern for equity within the school district and this concern cannot be ignored. Going backward is not an option for our community and schools.

Thank you, Don Martin, for taking a step back so that we can take a step forward.