WLET - Larry C. Berry

Unwarranted attack

As described in your articles on July 22 (“Head of NCHSAA critical of legislation”) and July 25 (“On a fast track”), the legislative attack on the N.C. High School Athletic Association is totally unwarranted.

Having been in education over 50 years and worked in public schools in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, I have seen the tremendous benefits provided by a structured athletic association. In North Carolina, commissioner Que Tucker and her predecessors, Charlie Adams and Davis Whitfield, have the most efficient, organized and well-operated association in the country. There is absolutely no way that a legislative commission or state board of education committee could run a state-wide athletic association and handle daily operations, schedules, playoffs, scholarship programs and eligibility issues, and promote fair play among all member schools.

I sincerely hope that our legislators concentrate on more crucial issues in our state such as crime and the economy and let our schools govern themselves through the current board of directors of the NCHSAA, which is composed of outstanding educators across the state. You could not find a more qualified leader than Que Tucker.

Larry C. Berry

Winston-Salem