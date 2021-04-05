WLET - Larry McGee

Your April 4 editorial “Biden’s infrastructure plan” praising President Biden's infrastructure plan confirmed that the Journal is nothing more than an extension of the White House press office, if there were any lingering doubt about that. But it also revealed that whoever wrote it is in need of a remedial course in basic economics.

The statement that it makes sense to get the money to pay for the plan from corporations "because that's where the money is" demonstrates ignorance of a fundamental economic fact of life. Namely, that corporations really would not pay any increase in taxes. Corporations would merely collect any tax increase by reducing wages paid to their employees, increasing prices for their products or services, reducing investment in their businesses and reducing dividends to their shareholders. All of the foregoing results in lower returns for shareholders, which include pension plans for the benefit of workers and their 401(k)s. So, it's really the middle class that takes it on the chin, not the evil corporations liberals love to hate.