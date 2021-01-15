 Skip to main content
WLET - Larry McGee
WLET - Larry McGee

Obsessions

As of Jan. 11, the CDC COVID Vaccine Tracker indicates that North Carolina is the eighth worse state in the country in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines (7,826 doses per 100,000 distributed, 2,017 doses actually administered). Instead of obsessing over how bad President Trump and the Republican Party are, I suggest the Journal editorial page begin obsessing over North Carolina's dismal performance in getting the vaccine into the arms of its citizens and pressuring the Cooper administration to do a better job in this matter of life and death.

Larry McGee

Winston-Salem

