WLET - Larry McGee

As of Jan. 11, the CDC COVID Vaccine Tracker indicates that North Carolina is the eighth worse state in the country in the administration of COVID-19 vaccines (7,826 doses per 100,000 distributed, 2,017 doses actually administered). Instead of obsessing over how bad President Trump and the Republican Party are, I suggest the Journal editorial page begin obsessing over North Carolina's dismal performance in getting the vaccine into the arms of its citizens and pressuring the Cooper administration to do a better job in this matter of life and death.