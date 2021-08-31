WLET - Larry Roth

An obvious solution

The population of the United States is aging. The birth rate has declined to the point that it does not maintain our population. The COVID pandemic has prompted many to retire early. All these trends contribute to a shortage of workers that compromises our global competitiveness, as well as economic support for our Social Security and Medicare systems.

The solution to this problem is simple and obvious: Immigrants! Immigrants who are professionals, and those studying to be leaders in industry, health care, science, finance and education. Immigrant entrepreneurs who are producers, employers and taxpayers. Immigrant workers willing to do the dirty, difficult and dangerous jobs that many of us don’t want.

This is a terrible time for our country to stop being a nation of immigrants. With all the people wanting to come to the United States, expanded immigration is a win-win. Our government should roll out the welcome mat; it’s the American thing to do!

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem