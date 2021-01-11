WLET - Larry Roth

Big problems

The Biden administration’s impossible job is to solve problems posed by: an out-of-control deadly pandemic; our economic crisis; global warming; systemic racism; alienated allies; broken international agreements; China, Russia, North Korea and Iran; unwinnable Middle East wars; social unrest; environmental wreckage; crumbling infrastructure; underfunded public education; crippled mail delivery; skyrocketing national debt; an expanding wealth gap, with tax breaks for the rich and a poverty-level minimum wage; cruel immigration policies; hollowed-out government departments; an IRS too under-resourced to take on the biggest tax cheats; attacks on election integrity; conspiracy theories rampant on social media; … and millions of Trump voters who want President-elect Joe Biden to fail.

The vast majority of Americans want our country to succeed, so we need our government to succeed. Facing such daunting challenges, what is success?

We need leaders of differing persuasions who negotiate, compromise and move the country forward. We don’t need losers who obstruct and play the blame game. When our government keeps us safe, achieves substantial progress on big issues and stabilizes our daily lives in our comfort zones, we can celebrate our national success -- and the world’s.