WLET - Larry Roth

No

Have Republicans become the party of No? No to the American Rescue Plan. No to the American Jobs Plan. In fact, no to any proposal that shows the Biden administration is effective and humane, regardless of favorable public opinion or benefit.

No to mandated COVID protection protocols. No to universal health care. No to Medicaid expansion. No to a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. No to Black Lives Matter. No to LGBTQ and trans people.

No to equal pay for women. No to a $15 minimum wage. No to labor unions. No to regulating the financial industry. No to increased taxes on corporations, capital gains, or extreme wealth to pay for strengthening infrastructure and lifting people out of poverty.

No to international organizations and alliances. No to asylum for refugees. No to fighting global warming. No to environmental protection and green energy. No to more investment in public education. No to the proposed commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.