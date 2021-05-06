 Skip to main content
WLET - Larry Roth
WLET - Larry Roth

No

Have Republicans become the party of No? No to the American Rescue Plan. No to the American Jobs Plan. In fact, no to any proposal that shows the Biden administration is effective and humane, regardless of favorable public opinion or benefit.

No to mandated COVID protection protocols. No to universal health care. No to Medicaid expansion. No to a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. No to Black Lives Matter. No to LGBTQ and trans people.

No to equal pay for women. No to a $15 minimum wage. No to labor unions. No to regulating the financial industry. No to increased taxes on corporations, capital gains, or extreme wealth to pay for strengthening infrastructure and lifting people out of poverty.

No to international organizations and alliances. No to asylum for refugees. No to fighting global warming. No to environmental protection and green energy. No to more investment in public education. No to the proposed commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

However, Republicans say YES to guns, capital punishment, endless wars, voter suppression, fossil fuels, corporate greed, enrichment of the few with trickle-down economics, religion-based discrimination, Confederate monuments, anti-protest legislation, conspiracy theories, “special people” in violent right-wing militias and unlimited dark money contributions to political campaigns.

When Republicans ask for support, shouldn’t we just say No?

Larry Roth

Winston-Salem

