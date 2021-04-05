WLET - Larry Roth

Creating business opportunities

The April 3 letter “Unintended consequences” attacks the Biden American Jobs Plan because it raises the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%. It complains that the increase puts the U.S. rate “back in the top worldwide corporate rates.” It claims the plan will result in higher prices for goods and services, reduced hiring, smaller wage increases and benefits and reduced dividend payments. It ignores the millions of jobs the plan will generate.

The writer appears to compare our corporate tax rate to that of European countries that pay their bills with value-added taxes — taxes on value added at every stage of production. American consumers would feel real financial pain from a value-added tax enacted to compensate for a low corporate tax rate.

And let’s be realistic: few major companies pay the legislated corporate tax rate. The effective rate they pay is lowered by exemptions, preferences and deductions.

The Trump-era corporate tax cut from 35% to 21% added massively to the national debt, for which we taxpayers are liable. It enabled companies to buy back stock and increase dividends, but created few jobs. It widened the wealth gap.