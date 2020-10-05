WLET - Larry Wood

Cunningham should resign

Cal Cunningham has based his entire Senate campaign on being an honorable U.S. Army officer and a dedicated family man. His recent admission of an illicit affair makes it obvious he is neither (“N.C. Senate race upended by sexting, virus diagnosis,” Oct. 4). He has disgraced himself and the U.S. Army by engaging in conduct unbecoming an officer.

He should end his campaign for the U.S. Senate. He should resign his commission as an Army Reserve officer. The Army should bring court martial charges under article 134 of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice against Cal Cunningham.

He is a liar, without character and not deserving of anyone’s vote to represent North Carolina in the US Senate. As a proud retired Army officer, I do not want him in my Army or the U.S. Senate.

Larry Wood

Clemmons