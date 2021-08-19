 Skip to main content
WLET - Larry Wood
WLET - Larry Wood

Unforgiveable

As a retired military officer I want to express my views on the current debacle in Afghanistan. The situation can only be described as absolute lunacy.

I agree with President Joe Biden that it is time to get out of a long, expensive saga that he helped to begin and has helped to perpetuate over the last 20 plus years. The methods he chose to evacuate are very hard for anyone except Biden and his unintelligent administration to fathom.

First, you inform your allies of your intentions and allow them time to participate with you. You must then remove all noncombatant citizens in a sequential and steady manner. You must maintain a capable fighting force to protect the evacuation of non-combat personnel and engage any forces that may want to take over the country. Next you can start to remove your fighting force in a systematic manner, making sure to take or destroy all weapons and ammunition.

To recap, civilians first, then military. A corridor for final evacuation must be maintained. To give away the major airport in the country before the operation has begun is really stupid.

To have violated the most simple and basic principles of a retrograde operation is unforgiveable and possibly criminal.

Larry Wood

Clemmons

