WLET - Laura Hart McKinny

The new chancellor

It was thrilling on Oct. 1 to attend the installation of Brian Cole as the new chancellor of our beloved UNCSA. He’s proven a strong, resourceful leader in his tenure as interim chancellor. With him at the helm, we can all celebrate the bright future of UNCSA and the legacy of its visionary founders.

Key founders John Ehle, Gov. Terry Sanford and composer Vittorio Giannini would have smiled hearing the new chancellor describe his plans for an initiative of equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging designed to identify and dismantle systemic racism and inequality, and to create significant, sustained positive change.

The program, beautifully crafted, included a live, behind-the-scenes look at a ballet professor and two dancers rehearsing and adding professional nuance to a pas de deux from the “Nutcracker.” A soprano masterfully sang “Take Care of This House,” by Leonard Bernstein and Alan Jay Lerner.

I opened the Journal on Oct. 2, expecting to see images that captured the palpable joy experienced by the audience at the installation. Instead, the front page reflected a horrific period in the school’s distant past (“UNCSA faces sex abuse lawsuit”). Who can grasp such long-suffering pain to our alumni?