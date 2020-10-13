WLET - Laura (Mimi) Young - SATURDAY

Mad

My great-grandmother used to say: “I am mad as a wet hen!” And now, so am I!

I have followed the rules – masked, washed, distanced, missed birthdays/holidays with family/friends (at age 82 that’s important!) and church. I have watched 216,000 lose their lives, 8,000,000 sickened, businesses close, millions lose jobs/homes, school children/teachers struggle to continue education, food lines form.

What has President Trump done? He has paraded around without a mask holding countless rallies, distorting facts, people crowded together, chanting, “The government has no right telling us what to do!” He’s made this political to stay in power and divert attention.

I know he did not cause it. But please tell me why someone would support him when he continues to defy Dr. Anthony Fauci and the scientific community’s proven facts and rules made by his administration.

Where was he Tuesday night? He was in Florida with thousands of unmasked supporters crowded together who will return to communities to spread the virus while he continues to distort the truth. (FYI: the stock market/ IRAs are not the economy.)