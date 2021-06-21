WLET - Laura Young

It’s not a mystery

Why is it that some in Congress are making it hard for some citizens to vote? Why are they not trying to work in a bipartisan fashion for infrastructure, which we all agree we need? Why are they saying that the Jan. 6 event at our Capitol was just a legitimate protest when we all watched a violent riot? Why do they believe there was rampant fraud at the polls in 2020 when all states were legally certified by their secretaries of state? Why do they say there is fraud only in the states that the former president lost?

I'm no Nancy Drew, but this is not a mystery. The answer lies with the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president, Fox News and certain members of Congress have manipulated their supporters with misinformation on a grand scale. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and others are desperate to stay in power, no matter the truth, and they're afraid if they don't adhere to the shameful policies being put out, they will lose their vote by those people who have chosen to believe their misinformation.

If you're tired of hearing this misinformation and feel we need both Republicans and Democrats in Congress who are willing to stand up for the truth and fairness to all people, then pay attention to the candidates who are running for Congress in 2022. No matter the party, vote for integrity!