WLET - Lawrence O. Cline

The Oct. 15 AP article "Independence stressed" said that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett "refused to express her view on whether the president can pardon himself." This question was raised by Democrats "because Trump has done so himself."

Am I missing something here? In our United States of America, is it not absurd to even consider such a question? The very idea reminds me of a Trump statement from the 2016 campaign when he said that, and I paraphrase, he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and the people would still support him. Sure they would. Especially after he pardoned himself.