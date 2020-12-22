WLET - Lawrence Overton - FRIDAY

We are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. The spirit of Christmas is in the air with the music, television programs and people shopping. Do we really know what Christmas is all about in our culture? The word Christmas itself says it all: "Christ." Have you ever asked the question, "What if Jesus was never born?" The whole world would be different and even time itself, like the phrases “B.C.” and “A.D.”: Before Christ and Anno Domini (“Year of our Lord”). America wouldn't exist, or our colleges, Like Harvard and Yale, which were founded by the Christian faith to study the Bible so men and women would be educated in the Bible.