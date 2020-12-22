WLET - Lawrence Overton - FRIDAY

The spirit of Christmas
We are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. The spirit of Christmas is in the air with the music, television programs and people shopping. Do we really know what Christmas is all about in our culture? The word Christmas itself says it all: "Christ." Have you ever asked the question, "What if Jesus was never born?" The whole world would be different and even time itself, like the phrases “B.C.” and “A.D.”: Before Christ and Anno Domini (“Year of our Lord”). America wouldn't exist, or our colleges, Like Harvard and Yale, which were founded by the Christian faith to study the Bible so men and women would be educated in the Bible.
I read in the Journal about the shootings in the mall. Are we as parents raising our children up in a Christian home or a secular home? Without Christ, our values and principles would even be different in the world. If you look at America and the world today, you can see we are living more and more without Christ. Jeremiah 17:9 says, "The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it?” This is why we need a savior to save us from our sins. Now we know why he came to Earth.
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons