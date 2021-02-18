WLET - Lawrence Overton - SATURDAY

Hear both sides

I read The Readers’ Forum daily and see the hatred toward our ex-president Donald Trump. Many articles made statements about him inciting the Jan. 6 mob, using the statement, "Fight like hell." Well, after hearing the Republicans’ case, we find out the Democrats used statements like "fight like hell."

People need to have patience and wait to hear both sides of the story. As Paul Harvey said, "And now you know … the rest of the story.” People need to not be so quick to judge until they find the truth.

We as American people need to realize we all have sin and faults in our character. We need to be careful when we judge someone. Matthew 7:2 in the Bible states, "For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged.”

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons