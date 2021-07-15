 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Lawrence Overton
0 Comments

WLET - Lawrence Overton

  • 0

Predictions

  • I predict the American people will continue to vote for those who have charisma and personality rather than voting for those who have godly principles.
  • I predict American people will continue voting for those who spend money irresponsibly.
  • I predict we will run out money for Social Security and other programs due to our leaders’ spending.
  • I predict America will experience starvation like other nations.
  • I predict our nation will continue to be immoral and vote for communists and socialists.
  • I predict God's judgment is coming to America.
  • I pray our nation will repent and turn back to God and his principles to avoid these predictions.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News