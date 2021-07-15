WLET - Lawrence Overton

Predictions
- I predict the American people will continue to vote for those who have charisma and personality rather than voting for those who have godly principles.
- I predict American people will continue voting for those who spend money irresponsibly.
- I predict we will run out money for Social Security and other programs due to our leaders’ spending.
- I predict America will experience starvation like other nations.
- I predict our nation will continue to be immoral and vote for communists and socialists.
- I predict God's judgment is coming to America.
- I pray our nation will repent and turn back to God and his principles to avoid these predictions.
Lawrence Overton
Clemmons