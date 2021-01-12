WLET - Lee Bettis

I recently had the COVID-19 vaccination that was administered at the Forsyth County Health Department on North Highland Avenue. While there were significant problems with the reservation process (all pretty well documented by now), the ground level process of getting the shot was magnificent. I found all of the employees, staff, medical technicians, volunteers, etc., to be well organized, welcoming, smiling, caring and demonstrating a kind sense of humor. Positive attitudes abounded throughout the facility.

Well done, folks at the health department. I would never have imagined that getting a vaccination for a world-wide pandemic disease would be an enjoyable experience! Keep up the good work. I encourage all to be patient with the reservation process and to take advantage of this opportunity for all of us to be safe from this disease