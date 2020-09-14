The worst generation
We know the sacrifice and courage of "the greatest generation," which lived during the Great Depression and then sacrificed their lives to keep their fellow Americans safe from harm. We are now witnessing the first generation in American history that does not have the stomach or courage to sacrifice what is necessary to keep their fellow Americans safe.
The coronavirus will define this generation and history will not be kind.
Lee Boyles
Rural Hall
