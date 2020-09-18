WLET - Lee Chaden

Trump's in-person rallies
The current debate over President Trump's response to COVID-19 is non-productive: Trump loyalists cite some key accomplishments (e.g., fast-tracking vaccine, early China travel ban); Trump critics cite failures (e.g., testing chaos/inadequacy, PPE free-for-all), but few people will have their minds changed on the subject.
Here's the important fact that we all should focus on: In the midst of the virus pandemic, President Trump has continued to have raucous, in-person political rallies attended by enthusiastic supporters jammed elbow to elbow and mostly unmasked. It started in Tulsa in June, with 6,200 unmasked people in a closed arena. These attendees risked their own health, that of their fellow citizens and elderly/vulnerable relatives. We'll never know how many serious illnesses/deaths resulted from that rally, or the one that closely followed at Mount Rushmore (except for former presidential candidate Herman Cain, who attended both and died from COVID shortly thereafter).
Similar rallies continue: don't be fooled by the masked VIP attendees who sat behind Trump on the podium at the recent Las Vegas event -- pictures of the crowd showed very few masks in use.
The bottom line is this: Trump continues to put his own ego/reelection above the health and welfare of American citizens by his behavior and the message he sends to all of us that masks and social distancing are not important.
Case closed.
Lee Chaden
Winston-Salem