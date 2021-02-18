WLET - Lee Pulliam - MONDAY

With all due respect to Sen. Richard Burr for voting his conscience, it is too little, too late. Former President Trump had been signaling his intention to overthrow the election since November. Too bad Burr didn't find the integrity and courage he is now being praised for sooner. If the leaders of his party had stood up to Trump earlier, the events of Jan. 6, and the death and destruction that ensued, would likely never have happened. The best we can hope for now is that lessons were learned. However, that seems a dim hope, with so many Republicans still clinging to Trump like barnacles on a sunken ship.