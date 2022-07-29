WLET - Lee Pulliam - SATURDAY

At a crossroads
Two stories currently in the news have disturbing similarities. Police officer Derek Chauvin, now in prison, was convicted for murder after holding his knee on a man's neck until he died. The police officers who stood by and did not intervene have now been convicted and will soon be sentenced. On Nov. 3, 2020, even before all the votes were counted, the defeated President figuratively placed his knee on the neck of American Democracy with his Big Lies of voter fraud and a stolen election. He increased the pressure until Jan. 6, 2021, when at his behest ("fight like hell, we love you") his supporters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol braying for the blood of the vice president, the speaker of the House and any other Democrats who got in their way.
Democracy survived that day but is not yet secure and still could meet a different fate. This country was at a crossroads in 2016 and chose the road that led us to division, doubt and ultimately insurrection. We now stand at another crossroads. Will we choose to pursue justice, as in the death of George Floyd, in an effort to preserve democracy? Or will we follow the lies to autocracy?
Are so many of us unable to think clearly that we accept the ravings of a sore and desperate loser over solid evidence and rational thought? Will 2020 mark the last free and fair election in the U.S.? History will record our decision and we will live with the consequences, for better or for worse.
Lee Pulliam
Winston-Salem