WLET - Lee Pulliam - SATURDAY

At a crossroads

Two stories currently in the news have disturbing similarities. Police officer Derek Chauvin, now in prison, was convicted for murder after holding his knee on a man's neck until he died. The police officers who stood by and did not intervene have now been convicted and will soon be sentenced. On Nov. 3, 2020, even before all the votes were counted, the defeated President figuratively placed his knee on the neck of American Democracy with his Big Lies of voter fraud and a stolen election. He increased the pressure until Jan. 6, 2021, when at his behest ("fight like hell, we love you") his supporters rampaged through the U.S. Capitol braying for the blood of the vice president, the speaker of the House and any other Democrats who got in their way.