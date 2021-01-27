WLET - Lee Pulliam

An American tragedy
If a bank executive steals money from customers' accounts and is fired for embezzlement, should all charges then be dismissed because he is no longer an employee?
Many in Congress are grasping at that straw to excuse former President Trump from his crime of inciting insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 ("Republicans frown on holding trial," Jan. 27). If they prevail, and indications are that they will, he will pay no price for stealing from all of us trust in our institutions, faith in our government, morale among public servants, love of neighbor for neighbor and hope for the future. He, white supremacists, neo-Nazis and wanna-be despots will then feel free to run roughshod over the Constitution and the freedoms and liberties so many have died for.
The vast majority of his supporters would not want this, but are nevertheless making it possible. His "troops" stormed the Capitol, where they were ready to kidnap, torture and even kill members of Congress and Trump's own vice president. Five citizens died. This is an American tragedy, still playing out.
Lee Pulliam
Winston-Salem