WLET - Lee Pulliam

We have more

The writer of the Sept. 12 letter "Can't vote for Biden" is right. President Trump has given more to Americans than any other. Under his leadership, we hear more half-truths and outright lies, have more distrust and even hatred for our fellow citizens, are more alienated from our allies and more allied with our enemies. We have more sickness, death and disruption from COVID-19 than we might have had if measures to limit it been taken early, more anxiety about the fate of Social Security, the U.S. Postal Service and voting security, more environmental crises.

We are more fearful that our institutions will fail us, have more doubts about the free press that keeps us informed, see more undercutting of the military (Trump claims to know more than the generals) and intelligence communities (Trump takes Vladimir Putin's word over that of our CIA).

In short, we have more fear, more anger, more divisiveness, more angst.

On the other hand, what we have less of is Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “four freedoms.”

The letter writer and other Trump supporters fear "socialism." My fear is dictatorship, as I see Trump trying to stifle the free press, undermine voter confidence, divide the country and take other measures consistent with autocratic rule.