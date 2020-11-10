WLET - Lee Pulliam

"We have met the enemy, and he is us." So said Pogo during another critical time in America. Today, too many are ignoring, even protesting, the only safeguards we currently have to protect us from a deadly virus that has claimed more than a quarter of a million American lives, and counting.

I'm old enough to remember World War II, when we all were called upon to sacrifice some of our comforts and pleasures for the common good. Overwhelmingly, Americans of every persuasion complied and stood together against the common enemy. We had air raid drills, where every home had to be blacked out until the "all clear" sounded. Blackout curtains were in demand, as people sat in their totally dark homes so that an enemy plane would not see a glimmer of light and know where to drop the bombs. Sugar, meat, rubber, gasoline and other necessities were strictly rationed. No one to my knowledge complained that their freedom was being denied. The outcome of that war was not certain, but the home folks wanted to do their part to help the frontline soldiers, sailors and Marines protecting us. Most understood that "freedom" is never absolute.