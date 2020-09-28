WLET - Leland Stoat

'Free stuff'

After decades of conservatives asserting that Americans’ votes could be bought with “free stuff,” it looks like President Trump decided to get in on the action. That’s no doubt why he’s offering a whole $200 – two-hundred dollars, y’all! – to senior citizens – using their own tax money (“Trump makes healthcare pitch,” Sept. 25).

He also found the election season to be the perfect time to release his health care plan – or, rather his supposed health-care goals, to the applause of members of his administration.

See, he’s going to eliminate the law that requires coverage of pre-existing conditions, and replace that law with an executive order, which he can rescind at any time. Whew! I feel relieved.

Leland Stoat

Winston-Salem