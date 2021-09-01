WLET - Leland Stout - SATURDAY

A big chance

It should be pretty clear by now:

If former President Trump had done exactly what President Biden did, Republicans would be jumping up and down, praising his courage and his so-called genius.

Biden took a big chance and did what the last three presidents lacked the courage to do: he ended a war. And Republicans are practically setting up a guillotine on the White House lawn.

Why are Republicans so eager to condemn an American president? Do they want more American sons and daughters to die in Afghanistan? Do they really love America or do they only do so when a flag-waving con man is in charge?

You want to see cowards? Look at the congressional Republicans who are afraid to take action against the people who attacked them in their own workplace on Jan. 6.

Leland Stout

Winston-Salem