WLET - Leland Stout

Refusal to participate

It’s hard to define the Republican refusal to participate in a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection as anything but cowardly. The rioters attacked the Republicans’ place of work, chased them from their offices, destroyed their furniture, and they’re just going to collectively shrug?

Following the insurrection, our own Sen. Richard Burr said, "The president bears responsibility for today's events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point. It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward."

What does he say now? Does anybody know? Has the Journal asked? Is he downplaying the event, calling the rioters “tourists,” like Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde?

Remember when Republican Rep. Ralph Norman from South Carolina questioned whether the rioters were really Trump supporters?

“I don’t know who did a poll that it’s Trump supporters,” he said.

We’re supposed to believe that deadbeat antifa people would spend money on all those flags? Or that they would attack the procedure that was certifying President Biden’s win?

Some people will believe anything.