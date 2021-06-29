WLEt - Leland Stout

A threat to our nation

I know you likely want to move on from the disastrous train-wreck of the Trump administration into the more optimistic Biden administration, but I hope you take the time to report on recent discoveries about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

They include the results of an eight-month-long Republican-led inquiry into former President Trump’s claims that Michigan’s election was riddled with voter fraud. These Republicans, like others who would love to have proved otherwise, concluded that there was no basis or evidence to support Trump’s claims. Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes, a 3 percentage-point victory over Trump.

"As is often the case, the truth is not as attractive or as immediately desirable as the lies," state Sen. Ed McBroom, the Republican chairman of the committee that investigated the election, said in a statement.

But the truth is the truth.

Please also report, as The Atlantic recently reported, how former Attorney General William Barr confronted Trump after the election and told him that his claims of election fraud were “bulls---,” which might be difficult to publish in a family newspaper, but is nevertheless true and important.