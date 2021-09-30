WLET - Leland Stout
A woman died Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Country Club Road, Winston-Salem Police said.
The city moved on after a teenager was gunned down on a Winston-Salem street. His family and friends did not
Who was Jumil Dewann Robertson?
N.C. food-stamp recipients gain 25% permanent benefit increase
Police say the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, was found deceased in her home off Country Club Road.
Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate
Missing Winston-Salem man told friends he was walking to Cumberland County. Police say his disappearance is suspicious.
Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23.
Company to close its office here. Employees can work from home or move to offices in Raleigh, Phoenix or Dallas-Fort Worth.
Novant and the state of North Carolina say the employees voluntarily resigned, making them ineligible for unemployment.
Q: The Bank of America branch on Hanes Mall Boulevard has been closed for some time. I have a safe-deposit box there and in order to get in to…
A fire destroyed a food trailer Saturday morning and severely damaged a mobile home in the 5200 block of Shattalon Drive. No injuries were reported.