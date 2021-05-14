WLET - Len Preslar - MONDAY

We must do better

“Trickle down” has not worked. Government can be meaningful and effective, but it must have sustained goals, plans and actions addressing our needs. Democrats have shown us a plan, but Republicans plan only to regain power. Chinese President Xi Jinping believes democracies will fail. We are proving him correct.

The top 20% owns 80% of our wealth. We have the biggest wealth gap and income inequality of any country. We have substantially more guns per capita than other countries, and spend more on national defense than the next highest 15 countries combined. Feel safer? 10.5% of Americans live in poverty, having 12 million hungry children. America ranks 28th among 38 advanced countries in the percentage of 4-year-olds in early education. The wealthiest country in the word must do better!

President Biden’s Jobs and Family Plans, addressing America’s problems, cost $470 billion annually for 10 years. Former President Trump’s tax reduction cost half this over 10 years, advantaging the wealthy. Republicans demonize progressivism: “a social or political movement that aims to represent the interests of ordinary people through political change and government actions, focusing on social progress.” What’s wrong with that?