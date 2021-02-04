WLET - Len Preslar - SATURDAY

A low bar

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy last week told fellow Republicans to stop infighting, to focus instead on Democrats. What about focusing on policy, and us?

I was a longstanding Republican, but no longer; I am now independent. Extremists and former President Trump corrupted the party by radicalization and disrespect for truth.

The party needs serious reform. A start would be to state clearly that the election was not rigged, and to censure members who call for violence or voice QAnon conspiracies. It’s a low bar, but it’s a start.

Thank God for The Lincoln Project, Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, and other Republicans speaking out. Meanwhile, Congress needs to work for the people.

Imagine a football team with two quarterbacks, half the team supporting each quarterback. When either quarterback plays, those who prefer the other act out, misfire and play half-heartedly. That is not a Super Bowl team.